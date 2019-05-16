Five Valleys Audubon will host a two day field trip to Freezout Lake and Benton Lake May 25-26. The plan is to leave Missoula at 7 a.m. on May 25, and drive to Freezout Lake. The group will bird Freezout on Saturday and Benton Lake on Sunday. Group will spend Saturday night in Choteau. Motel options are: Stage Stop Inn (406-466-5900), Bella Vista Motel (406-466-5711), Gunther Motel (406-466-5444) or Big Sky Motel (406-466-5318). Participants are asked to make reservations in advance. Most participants will be staying at the Stage Stop Inn.
Contact Larry Weeks if you plan to attend and he will coordinate carpooling. Plan to take lunches for two days. The group will have dinner together Saturday night at a local restaurant. The cost is $10.
Contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.