Five Valleys Audubon's last monthly meeting before summer break will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, in the Gallagher Business Building Room 123, UM.
Jo Ramundo will present "Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge Through the Eyes of a Budding Naturalist."
Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, located in southern New Mexico, was established in 1939 to provide “a refuge and breeding grounds for migratory and other birds” and to develop wintering grounds for Greater and Lesser Sandhill Cranes, which were then endangered.
The presentation will introduce you to the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge, including some of the birds and animals that live there, the Crane Festival, and a bit about the volunteer experience.
For more information visit the Five Valleys Audubon website at fvaudubon.org.