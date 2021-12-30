Five Valleys Audubon Society and Native Plant Society joint meeting

Five Valleys Audubon Society and Native Plant Society will hold a joint meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in UM's Interdisciplinary Sciences Building, Room 110. Naomi Alhadeff will present a talk on the Garden for Wildlife™ program and how the five elements of gardening can improve your space to be more wildlife-friendly, especially for birds. She will discuss some native plants which aid in attracting insects, ultimately bringing in our feathered friends.

Alhadeff is the Montana Education Manager for the National Wildlife Federation in Missoula. She also serves as the Montana Project WET Coordinator and executive board member for the Montana Environmental Education Association. She graduated from University of Montana’s Wildlife Biology program and has been involved in environmental education, both in and out of classroom, with state agencies, conservation districts, and nonprofit organizations in Nebraska and Washington before returning to Montana.

Masks are required based on University policy and social distancing will be practiced.

