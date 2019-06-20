Join local expert birder Paul Rossi on Saturday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to explore a variety of habitats along Highway 2 toward East Glacier, including the great bird diversity of the Lubec Lake and Coonsa Creek area. The group will do a short walk (less than ½ mile) on a well-developed trail. There will be an option to make it a whole day trip and continue traveling east for some east side specialties. The trip is limited to 15 people. Contact Paul to sign-up at 406-253-8679 email polovetsian@hotmail.com.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon's website, flatheadaudubon.org.