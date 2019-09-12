Flathead Audubon is continuing a tradition started by the family of the late Rod Ash in 2006 by sponsoring the 13th annual Birds of Prey Festival at Lone Pine State Park on Saturday, Sept. 14. This year's festival begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. and features many exhibits, booths and programs for the entire family. Wild Wings Recovery Center will have live hawks and owls. Fancy Face Design face painting will turn you and your kids into “raptors” for the day. Montana Coffee Traders will have their delicious coffee and food will be available for purchase.
This year’s program includes:
7:30 a.m.: “Early Bird Field Trip " with Denny Olson (Professor Avian Guano)
10 a.m.: “Basic Raptor Identification” with Derrick Rathe, Lone Pine State Park Ranger
You have free articles remaining.
11 a.m.: “Birds of Prey Lore” with Kari Gabriel, The Montana Bird Lady and her live hawks and owls
Noon: “Eagle and Vulture Migration and Ecology: How We Can Help” with Kate Stone, Avian Scientist with the MPG Research Ranch.
Due to the huge turnout and parking issues at Lone Pine State Visitor Center, there will be a free shuttle van moving participants from the Family Life Christian Church parking lot to the Visitor Center. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 406-249-3987 or visit flatheadaudubon.org.