Flathead Audubon will be sponsoring a field trip on Saturday, May 25, from 7 a.m. until noon with wildlife biologist Steve Gniadek. Share the joy of birding in Glacier National Park where you expect to see our resident chickadee species as well as recent migrant arrival like warblers, flycatchers and so many more avian friends. Loons and harlequin ducks are sometimes special visitors in this area. The group will bird from Apgar to Fish Creek.
For directions and to sign up, contact Steve at grayjaybro@yahoo.com or leave a phone message at 406-892-7406. Be sure to bring appropriate gear for weather, and binoculars. Field trip is limited to 14 participants.