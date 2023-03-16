Dan Casey will lead a Flathead Audubon field trip on Sunday, March 19, from 8 a.m. until noon to visit Church Slough and other Somers area wetlands. Mid to late March is the prime time to see large flocks of incoming migrants, including such seasonal specialties as Greater Scaup and Eurasian Wigeon. If the conditions are right, we may see thousands of waterfowl of 15-20 species. This trip is limited to 15 participants. Contact Casey at 406-270-5941 to reserve spots and for logistics (meeting location, carpooling).