The Flathead Audubon Society will be hosting a nature hike in the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon. This is an opportunity to join retired biology professor Jeanette Oliver for an information-packed stroll in the portion of OSNA near her property on Leisure Island.
The group will go on an easy walk across the summer season dry portion of the Stillwater River to explore OSNA’s Big Island. Focus will be on identifying typical flood plain vegetation, as well as spotting birds along the way. The trip is limited to 20 participants. For meeting directions and to sign up, contact Jeanette at 406-755-8622 or jopjoliver74@gmail.com.