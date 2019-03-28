Kathy Ross will be the guest speaker at the Flathead Audubon meeting on Monday, April 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gateway West Community Room in Kalispell.
Did you know that over 90 percent of all terrestrial birds need insects, not seeds, to raise their young? Up to 5,000 caterpillars are needed to raise one nest of Chickadees? E.O. Wilson, called insects "the little things that run the world." Audubon board member Kathy Ross will be discussing the research of Dr. Doug Tallamy, Professor of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology, University of Delaware and author of the book "Bringing Nature Home."
She will show some short videos from Dr. Tallamy's lectures, and discuss the changes taking place in these hugely important aspects of biodiversity. Most importantly, Kathy will talk about what we can do in our own yards and landscapes to encourage this dynamic relationship which is the food source for most living things, humans and birds included. Kathy brings 28 years of experience in landscaping and gardening to the discussion, working with native plant and native plant landscapes, her real love, but also has extensive experience with ornamental plants. The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at flatheadaudubon.org