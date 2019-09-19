{{featured_button_text}}
Flathead Audubon

Flathead Audubon is offering a field trip to the Hawk Watch site in the  Jewel Basin on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see migrating fall raptors. The hike to the Hawk Watch site will take approximately 2 hours and is uphill at a moderately strenuous pace. Weather can affect the field trip, so dress accordingly. The temperature feels much colder at the ridge-top viewing site than in the valley. This trip is limited to nine people. If you’re interested in participating, call or email Cory Davis at 406-471-3314 or piranga99@gmail.com.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at flatheadaudubon.org.

