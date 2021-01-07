Flathead Audubon offers program on Montana's amazing fish

This month’s Flathead Audubon presentation is not about birds. The program will feature fisheries biologist Beth Gardner for the online Zoom presentation on Monday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Have you ever heard of a fish that doesn’t like to swim? Or how about the one so primitive and bizarre that it is surely a ghost from very ancient times? Gardner has picked out seven odd-ball species found here in Montana and will give us the inside scope on their hidden life underwater. This will be a light-hearted and fun introduction to our aquatic friends.