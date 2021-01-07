Flathead Audubon offers winter field trip

Join Flathead Audubon’s teaching naturalist, Denny Olson for a special field trip, "Winter River Bottomland: Birds, Tracks, Hydrology and Plant Adaptations" from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, (weather permitting). This hike in Kalispell will seek winter birds, identify bird songs, look for tracks and other items of interest. This is one of the best spots in the area to see Pileated and other woodpeckers, many kinds of chickadees, Bohemian and Cedar waxwings in flocks of thousands, Pine Grosbeaks, Townsend's Solitaires — and there is always an unexpected bird. There will be lots of natural history lore, which is Denny's trademark. Dress warmly, bring binoculars, snow boots, and if the snow is deep, check with Flathead Audubon on the need for snowshoes. Call Denny at 406-249-3987 or e-mail denny@flatheadaudubon.org to sign up and get directions. Space is limited. Masks and distancing is required.