Flathead Audubon program on carnivores in the Swan, Clearwater and Blackfoot valleys
Flathead Audubon program on carnivores in the Swan, Clearwater and Blackfoot valleys

Flathead Audubon will offer a Zoom presentation on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. featuring wildlife biologist Mark Ruby. As part of the Collaborated Forest Landscape Restoration Program, the U.S. Forest Service engaged in multi-party forest carnivore inventory and monitoring across the Swan, Clearwater and Blackfoot valleys between 2013 and 2016. The target species for detection were wolverine, fisher and Canada lynx. The methods utilized non-invasive winter survey methods across the 1.5 million acres and revealed some insightful results regarding the detection methods and the distribution of these species across the landscape. The monitoring and detection methodology has contributed to additional forest carnivore monitoring approaches in western Montana and some exciting new techniques for detection of otherwise elusive forest carnivores.

For information on how to log in, email info@flatheadaudubon.org.

These programs are free and open to the public.

