Dr. Victoria Dreitz, Director of the Avian Science Center and Professor in Wildlife Biology, will be the featured speaker at the Monday, April 10 Flathead Audubon Society meeting. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be at the Gateway West Community Room in Kalispell.

The presentation will cover her research using adaptive management processes to meet avian management objectives in Montana. She will also discuss birds as bioindicators of landscapes and ecosystems showing which species are most in need of conservation and show how ornithologists use changing technology to do research in avian conservation.

Dr. Dreitz earned her B.S. from Colorado State University and earned her Ph.D. from University of Miami. She moved to Missoula in 2011 to work with the next generation of wildlife professionals.

The program will be offered on Zoom. For information on how to join the zoom meeting, email info@flatheadaudubon.org.

Additional information can be found at flatheadaudubon.org.