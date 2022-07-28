Flathead Audubon to host bat sighting trip

Flathead Audubon will host a cooperative trip with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30-11 p.m. The group will go to an area with known bat activity.

Electronic equipment will be used to detect the ultrasonic calls of bats flying overhead. Mist nets will be used to capture bats for closer inspection.

Wildlife biologists Lewis Young, Lisa Bate and Jessy Coltrane will demonstrate the equipment, handle bats captured in mist nets and talk about the amazing adaptations bats have for navigating, catching food and hibernating. Participants will not be allowed to touch or handle bats.

Headlamps or flashlights are necessary and bring suitable clothing for a cool evening.

The trip is limited to 20 participants and registration is required. To sign up, contact Kathy at 406-837-3837 or mtkat67@gmail.com. This event is free and open to the public.

Please note that the trip may be modified or even canceled depending on the COVID situation at the time. For more information, go to flatheadaudubon.org.