Flathead Audubon will offer another opportunity to view spring bird arrivals in the Smith Lake area on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. until noon. The group will drive the Smith Lake Road looking for recently arrived sparrows, orioles, warblers and other breeding migrants. They will proceed to Smith Lake to look for waterfowl and other wetland species. There should be a good diversity of habitats and birds. This is primarily a driving trip with several stops to get out and bird. Bring binoculars and scopes and appropriate weather gear. For details and to sign up, contact Cory Davis at 406-471-3314 or email piranga99@gmail.com. This trip is limited to 20 participants and is free and open to the public.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Montana threatens to pull exclusive club's liquor licenses
-
Missoula man, 19, pleads guilty to four rapes, witness tampering
-
Fired women's soccer coach sues University of Montana, alleging defamation
-
Nurses charged with smuggling meth, other drugs, phone to Montana State Prison inmate
-
New law, pushed by Missoula activists, will save mobile homes from delinquent tax auction
promotion spotlight
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault