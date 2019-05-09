{{featured_button_text}}
Flathead Audubon will offer another opportunity to view spring bird arrivals in the Smith Lake area on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. until noon. The group will drive the Smith Lake Road looking for recently arrived sparrows, orioles, warblers and other breeding migrants. They will proceed to Smith Lake to look for waterfowl and other wetland species. There should be a good diversity of habitats and birds. This is primarily a driving trip with several stops to get out and bird. Bring binoculars and scopes and appropriate weather gear. For details and to sign up, contact Cory Davis at 406-471-3314 or email piranga99@gmail.com. This trip is limited to 20 participants and is free and open to the public.

