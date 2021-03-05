 Skip to main content
Flathead Indian Reservation Advisory Board is seeking comments

The Flathead Indian Reservation Advisory Board is seeking comments on the Draft 2021-2022 hunting seasons, shooting hours and limits for migratory waterfowl, pheasants and gray partridge for non-member hunters.

A copy of the draft regulations can be obtained by contacting Dale Becker, Tribal Wildlife Program manager at 406-675-2700, Ext. 7278 or by email at dale.becker@cskt.org. Comments will be accepted through Wednesday, March 31, and can be sent to Mr. Dale Becker, Program Manager, CSKT Wildlife Management Program, P.O. Box 278, Pablo, MT 59855 or to dale.becker@cskt.org.

A public meeting to accept comments will be held in the Tribal Division of Fish, Wildlife, Recreation and Conservation Conference Room at 406 Sixth Ave. E. in Polson at 4 p.m. Monday, March 29.

