Flathead islands sinking in love

As if Flathead Lake wasn’t big enough, don’t forget the four islands open for public enjoyment in its 191-square-mile basin.

Wild Horse Island gets lots of attention, but plenty of people also appreciate Cedar, Douglas and Goose islands too. And someone possibly appreciated Bird Island too much, setting it on fire last summer and burning about 80% of its wildlife habitat.

To deal with this growing interest, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has started a public review of its island management. The wildlife habitat protection areas on the four little islands got an initial plan in 2009. Since then, levels of human waste, garbage, vandalism and other problems have reached the point where a new assessment is needed. Wild Horse Island and its state park are covered under a separate plan.

The biggest problem is a lack of bathrooms, according to FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish.

“During peak summer months, heavy day use and overnight visitation has been documented on Cedar and Bird Islands and has resulted in large amounts of human waste,” Tabish said in an email. “With growing use, litter is also persistent, and vandalism has been extreme.”

The 2020 fire on 30-acre Bird Island – southwest of Blue Bay on Aug. 3, 2020 – burned most of the trees on the rocky outcrop, including most of the bird nesting habitat established in 1947. The fire’s cause remains undetermined. Due to its rocky terrain and lack of safety areas, firefighters opted to let it burn rather than risk fighting in its confined space.

Cedar Island sits just east of Shelter Island and Rollins on Flathead’s western side. Douglas Island lies to the north, near West Shore State Park.

FWP allows five campsites on Cedar Island per night, and allowed two on Bird Island before it burned. The sites must be a minimum of 75 feet from the shoreline and sleep no more than six people.

The two rocky outcrops known as O’Neil Islands allow day use only.

"It's been a strange three years," FWP Region 1 Parks and Recreation Program manager Dave Landstrom said. "The park system as a whole saw just incredible growth in 2020. The pandemic played a big role in that, as the parks were open and available and people were coming to Montana to escape more populated places."

Even though the use pressure dropped in 2021 by about 25% over 2020, Landstrom said that would still put the year ahead of 2019.

"We'll see well over 300,000 visits to the state parks on Flathead Lake this year, and that doesn't include the fishing access sites," Landstrom said. "The trends we see on the mainland parks are what we see on the islands too."

At 27.3 miles long and 191 square miles of surface area, Flathead Lake could float eight Manhattan Islands. In fact, it could float the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island as well, leaving New York City with just Queens on shore. As it is, Flathead has more than a dozen inhabited islands, including Wild Horse which has both private and public acreage and a developed state park.

The FWP proposal would set up established campsites on Bird and Cedar islands in traditional locations, limiting proliferation of additional sites in the remaining wildlife habitat. The islands would also get composting toilets installed.

The campsites would be offered on a first-come/first-served basis with a fee for camping. Camping would not be permitted on Douglas Island. Reservations would probably be handled through FWP’s existing reservation system.

The agency’s alternatives are doing nothing, or prohibiting access to the islands altogether.

FWP is seeking public input on how to balance recreational opportunities and habitat conservation on the four islands. A breakdown of the specific proposed actions is detailed in a draft environmental assessment published online at https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2021/oct/1020-flathead-lake-islands-management-plan.

Written comments can be mailed to: Flathead Lake Islands Proposed Recreation Management, cc: Coltrane; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; 490 N. Meridian Road; Kalispell, MT 59901, or sent by e-mail to JColtrane@mt.gov.

Comments can also be submitted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices.

