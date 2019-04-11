Down the Hatch Fly-Fishing Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Caras Park. Admission is free and open to the public.
The event is an opportunity to teach people (young to old) more about fly-fishing and our local rivers. Attendees visit with vendors to see the latest in outdoor and fly-fishing gear, have the chance to watch fly-fishing professionals showcase their skills in the Orvis Guide Olympics, partake in outdoor-themed activities for kids of all ages and enjoy delicious local food trucks and Big Sky Brewing beer!
Music will be provided by The Wrinkles and Milltown Damn.
After the party at Caras Park, head over to The Wilma to view the International Fly-Fishing Film Festival showing show the best fly-fishing films from around the world. Doors open at the Wilma at 6 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at https://logjampresents.com/event/international-fly-fishing-film-festival-27017/.
Additional details on Down The Hatch and IF4™ can be found at orvis.com/dth.