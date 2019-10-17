A trap-release workshop will be presented from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Anthony Parish Center, 217 Tremont St.
Learn what to do if your pet steps in a trap, learn first aid, hands-on trap release practice, trapping regulations and what to carry with you to rescue your pet.
The workshop if free and open to the public.
Sponsored by Footloose Montana, a nonprofit group educating concerned citizens about traps on public lands. Call 406-282-1482 or visit footloosemontana.org.