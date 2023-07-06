A clue to better understanding how wildfires spread could be found underwater.

A study published June 23 by researchers at Stanford University suggests the manner in which wind travels just above treetops significantly affects how ember-carrying plumes form above a wildfire. The research holds implications for wildfire spread from ember-ignited spot fires and home ignitions ahead of a main fire front. In short, increased turbulence in the crosswinds flowing over a forest means greater unpredictability for where embers go. But that conclusion came from taking a look underwater.

Stanford researcher Hayoon Chung and engineering and oceanography professor Jeff Koseff used a specialized 30-foot-long water flume, more commonly used to study hydraulic turbulence, to instead model how air passing over forest canopies can interact with hot plumes of smoke, ash and embers rising from a wildfire. Strategically spaced dowels stood in for trees, and hot water released among the dowels acted as a plume. That all took place within a horizontal current of water that simulated wind blowing over the dowels, so the rising plume had to push up through the prevailing horizontal flow.

When wind blows over treetops it tumbles over itself in linear rolls called turbulence or, specifically, canopy shear. As that turbulence increases, the study found, it can cause the trajectory of a wildfire plume to fluctuate wildly – potentially sending some embers on long-distance journeys at higher altitudes, while others remain low and fall to the ground closer to the plume source. In calmer wind conditions, the study found, a hot plume may form more uniformly, affected more by the buoyancy of hot air in the plume itself than by the treetop turbulence it rises up through. But strongly turbulent winds could overpower even a hot plume, the study found, causing significant oscillations, or wave-like movements, in its path over time.

Airborne embers within plumes can ignite spot fires ahead of a fire front, which along with direct progress of the fire front can contribute to wildfire growth. Embers can fly over firebreaks and other containment methods – like back-burning and aerial fire retardant – that can be otherwise effective to contain a fire, rendering such efforts ineffective against flying embers. Embers are also a primary culprit of home and structure ignitions near wildfires. But it's nearly impossible to predict how and where embers might spread, land and ignite a spot fire.

The study suggests that forest composition – things like tree density or linear firebreaks – could affect how plumes carry embers. That means future research and modeling could better predict ember transport, and human control of tree density and firebreaks may affect how spot fires contribute to wildfire growth.

"Our results show that with enhanced (canopy shear dynamic), the plume heights/trajectories become more extreme," the study concluded, "and thereby, can have a strong impact on spot fire spread."

Koseff cautioned Monday that the study of how forest composition affects ember transport is "nascent," and that much more research is needed to draw conclusions about what densities or layouts have different effects on plume formation. But the latest study laid a foundation for that future work by showing that forest canopies create turbulence in horizontal wind flows, and that turbulence greatly affects plumes.

Some of new research is already underway.

A Stanford School of Sustainability article on Chung and Koseff's study noted that engineering professor Nicholas Oullette and doctoral students Erika MacDonald and Laura Sunberg are working with Chung and Koseff "to examine how physical features such as forest structure, wind speed, and flame intensity influence firebrand trajectories, and ... to provide future AI-driven models of spot-fire spread with information about the underlying physical dynamics."

Sunberg previously studied microplastic particle dispersion in ocean water, the article noted, and similarly observed the movements of small plastic pieces placed into the flume to model ember transport.

"We’re trying to tease apart the different physics that are present and ask, 'Does it matter if the forest canopy is really long upstream,' and we find that it does," she told Stanford's Corey Binns. "'Does it matter if there’s a hot plume?' Yes, it does."

The Stanford article said linear breaks cut into a forest for firefighter access to a wildfire "may unintentionally affect wind flow and turbulence in a way that exacerbates the spot-fire challenge."