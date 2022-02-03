Forest seeks comments on Rombo Campground improvements

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is inviting the public to review and make comments on a proposal to update infrastructure and stabilize the shoreline along the Bitterroot River in the Rombo Campground. Located on the West Fork Ranger District, Rombo is one of the most popular developed campgrounds on the forest and provides the public with camping and fishing opportunities throughout the summer season.

The purpose of the project is to address health and safety concerns associated with an outdated potable water system, insufficient septic, and to also stabilize the eroding shoreline. In the spring of 2018, high water on the West Fork of the Bitterroot River eroded the bank and a campsite within the campground. Since then, flooding each spring has caused further bank erosion, while also undercutting trees, causing them to fail. The river is now along the edge of the main campground road.

The improvement project would replace the campground’s old water system, add a new pump house and a host site with new septic. The shoreline stabilization efforts would prevent further erosion to protect the campground and restore vegetation along the banks of the river. A segment of the access road may also be relocated away from the river due to continual flooding concerns and inability to properly stabilize the eroding shoreline.

Work could begin on the new water and septic system, host site, and road re-route later this spring, weather permitting. Implementation of the shoreline stabilization work is proposed for fall of 2022 or spring 2023. However, if work is completed in the summer, the public may be impacted due to safety closures within the campground. To learn more about the project and view photos/map visit fs.usda.gov/bitterroot. Click on “Land and Resource Management” then “Projects.”

Public comments specific to this project and/or individual sites and resources are valuable in helping the Forest Service identify concerns and develop alternatives. Comments are requested by Feb. 23.

Submit comments to: Dan Pliley, District Ranger, by one of the following methods; mail: West Fork Ranger District, 6735 West Fork Road, Darby, Montana 59829, Fax: 406-821-1211, or email comments-northern-bitterroot-west-fork@usda.gov. Please put “Comments on Rombo Campground Repairs and Stabilization” in the subject line.

For more information contact Tanya Neidhardt, West Fork Recreation Manager at 406-821-1215.

