Forest Service issues decision on Westside Bypass Wildfire Resiliency Project

SEELEY LAKE — The Lolo National Forest has issued a decision on the Westside Bypass Wildfire Resiliency Project on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. The project area is located on National Forest lands about two miles northwest of Seeley Lake. The project will help address existing fuel and vegetation conditions that contribute to an increased risk of severe wildfire in areas adjacent to state and private lands.

Increased risk of wildfire and insect and disease impacts within the project area is due to dense vegetation conditions which include a high concentration of dead and down trees. The project treatments will remove dead and down trees, ladder fuels, such as tree limbs and other vegetation to reduce wildfire risk and the potential for "crown" fires. Crown fires decrease a firefighter’s ability to engage a wildfire effectively.