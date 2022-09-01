FVAS Town Birding Series: Council Grove State Park

The Five Valleys Audubon Society is continuing its Town Birding Series with an outing at Council Grove State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8-10 a.m.

Participants should meet in the parking lot at 11249 Mullan Road in Missoula. From there, birders will walk on unpaved trails in search of Cedar waxwings, western wood-pewees, ruby-crowned kinglets and more.

The goal is to have a good time exploring the wildlife at these easy-to-access sites. Knowledgeable guides will be on hand to point out the different species and answer questions.

All are welcome to attend this event. There is no fee to attend this event and no sign-up is required.

Participants are encouraged to meet for fun conversations afterward at Black Cat Bake Shop at 2000 W. Broadway St.