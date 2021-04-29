FWP biologists seeking to reduce invasive plant species

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists are seeking to reduce invasive plant species and improve aquatic habitat in Noxon and Cabinet Gorge reservoirs in Sanders County.

Overall, the proposed effort seeks to improve the health of the fish habitat and provide more fishing and recreational access to the reservoirs earlier in the season. The proposed project would include using herbicides and mechanical means to reduce Eurasian watermilfoil and hybrids of Eurasian watermilfoil and native watermilfoils, curly-leaf pondweed, and flowering rush in the reservoirs. These improvements would continue the aquatic invasive plant species management that has been occurring in these reservoirs throughout the past decade.

The proposal is open to public input through May 24. Funding for the project would include support from Avista Corporation as part of the Clark Fork Settlement Agreement.

If the project were to proceed, minimal disruption to recreation is anticipated because treatment would be restricted to specific locations and would occur over a brief period.