Just how many black bears are there in Montana? And where are they?

In 2011, researchers pegged the population at about 13,307. They arrived at that figure by extrapolating regional bear density data across all of the state's bear habitat. Now, the state is hoping to craft an updated and more detailed statewide population model through the new Montana Black Bear Monitoring Program. Officials behind the work say it's at the leading edge of science nationwide for trying to model the vast state's black bear population with such granularity.

The program is being rolled out this year by the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The multi-year initiative aims to model, in greater detail than ever before, the size, distribution and demographic trends of Montana's black bear population. The program should also illuminate how bears utilize different habitats and the circumstances around how some bears use the same habitats differently. The program kicks off with data collection and bear tracking primarily in Region 2, around the Blackfoot, Clearwater, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys. It will rotate to another region each year before starting over again.

The program is modeled off of FWP's statewide monitoring program for mountain lions, which helps the agency better understand the big cat's population beyond relying on annual harvest data. FWP has a similar goal for the black bear program: Get a more accurate and timely understanding of the black bear population to better inform management decisions.

"Right now we use more of age-and-sex-at-harvest metrics ... as kind of a general sense of looking at trends for our harvest," Molly Parks, FWP's statewide carnivore coordinator, said on Tuesday. "There may be a lag if we we're seeing a population decline or increase. Real-time population estimates would help us determine if we wanted to increase harvest or change seasons."

The new monitoring program, she said, will "take a more intensive approach at estimating our bear population, finally give them some more attention, just to improve our management decision-making process."

Colby Anton is FWP's black bear monitoring biologist. He devised and is leading the program. The 37-year-old earned a bachelors degree in conservation and resource studies before completing a master's and a Ph.D. in environmental studies and wildlife ecology. Anton has studied mountain lion population dynamics and behavior, and gray wolf habitat selection and behavior, in and around Yellowstone National Park. He's researched black bears and mountain lions in Colorado, black bears in California and grizzly bears in Alaska. Before taking on Montana's statewide black bear project in September, he spent about 2.5 years working with the Montana Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit on a mule deer and a moose project.

The statewide black bear project, he said, is "really bringing all the pieces together and thinking about it at a much larger scale, both space and time," from everything he’s done for more than the past decade.

And that's somewhat a first, Anton and Parks said.

"We’re kind of at the forefront of some of this science, especially with large carnivores," Anton said. "Trying to do this at a statewide scale is pretty bold of us."

Parks expressed a similar sentiment: "To my knowledge, there aren't any statewide monitoring programs like this in place. I think this is relatively groundbreaking. I think we're kind of cutting-edge."

The end result, Anton said, is that FWP will "be able to really assess how harvests and other landscape processes are impacting black bear populations." That information, according to Parks, will allow the agency to better manage hunting limits and seasons to influence the population. And, Anton said, the data could hold implications for bear conflict management by gleaning new data on habitat selection between urban and rural areas.

The program entails noninvasive genetic sampling — hair snare samples — beginning around mid- to late May. That will be coupled with a spatial capture-recapture network and data from GPS collars on 44 adult and subadult male and female bears. The collars will report geographic location data and biometric data. That can help delineate survival trends by age, sex and location. They can even show when bears enter and leave their dens, down to the day.

"We’re really trying to cover all the bases and hone in on the individual and population levels," Anton said. "I think the overall goal is that we can use the data we are collecting in this project to answer a variety of questions."

To collect all that data, Anton said, FWP will hire six technicians to deploy hair snares. He's already enlisted volunteers to check the snares.

"Another thread in my career has been trying to engage the public and provide outreach in very approachable ways," he said. "It’s a pretty big task because we have a lot of different hair snares to check on a weekly basis."

In March, Anton was developing a "statewide spatial layer of habitat location" using GPS collar data from the early 2000s through present, from Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, down to a 30-by-30-meter pixel. His goal is to develop "a working map" of Montana where he can zoom in on a 30-meter pixel and determine the likelihood that a bear would or wouldn’t use it.

"Over the next four to five years," he said, "we’re going to really start to get a broad and interesting look at how black bear survival rates and habitat selection vary across the state."