FWP seeking comment on expanded Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public review and comment of its proposal to acquire recreation management responsibilities for an expanded parking lot for Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site (FAS) that is currently under consideration. FWP will accept public comment until July 6.

The proposed project is a cooperative effort between Missoula County, the Montana Department of Transportation and FWP to better accommodate recreation use and safety concerns at Sha-Ron FAS. Sha-Ron provides a boat launch and access to the Clark Fork River just east of Missoula. The use of this site has grown tremendously, especially during the summer months, over the past 10 years.

The existing parking area only holds 25 vehicles, and overflow parking along nearby Hwy 200 creates safety hazards for vehicles and pedestrians walking along the busy road to the access site.

Under the proposal, the expanded parking lot would be built on MDT land, located just north of the existing Sha-Ron site. MDT would then issue a recreation permit to FWP to manage the site, including the new parking area and portable toilet facility.

Missoula County would construct and fund the new parking lot. The new lot is proposed to provide parking spaces for 68 vehicles and would be connected to Sha-Ron by a short walking path.

The existing parking area would continue to accommodate parking for vehicles and boat trailers. Construction of the new lot is proposed to take place in the spring of 2023.

To review the draft environmental assessment, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov. The public may also request information or comment by emailing lflynn2@mt.gov or calling 406-542-5517. Comments may also be mailed to Region 2 FWP, Attn: Sha-Ron Overflow Parking Lot EA; 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804.

