FWP seeking Region 1 CAC applicants

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1 is seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on the northwest Montana Citizen Advisory Committee.

The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on issues like wildlife and fishery access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests.

FWP welcomes applicants from anyone with an interest in natural resource issues and outdoor recreation. Applicants must live in FWP Region 1, which includes Flathead, Lake, Sanders and Lincoln counties.

The function of the CAC is to:

Provide a forum for ongoing, two-way communication

Help FWP identify emerging issues

Provide advice and perspective on resource and management topics

Assist FWP to create ideas regarding regional and statewide issues

The panel typically meets five to six evenings per year in Kalispell. Members serve two-year terms and can reapply upon term expiration. Meals and travel expenses are provided by FWP.

To apply, download an application online at bit.ly/3bT5bjU or contact 406-751-4564 or email dillon.tabish@mt.gov. Completed applications must be submitted by Friday, July 22, 2022.