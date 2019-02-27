No, Montana’s female deer population didn’t magically grow in the last week or so.
But whitetail and mule deer bucks did start dropping their antlers, prompting concern from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff across the state.
“People are thinking about going kicking around looking for antlers,” FWP Region 2 wildlife manager Mike Thompson said. “But for the animals, this is the toughest part of the year. With the cold temperatures and wind like we’re getting now, the snow is so crusty. If the deer and elk get busted off their trails in the forest canopy, they have a really tough time getting through the snow.”
Bull elk typically lose their antlers in late March or early April. To give those wild herbivores a better survival chance, many state and federal public lands have closures or limited access on prime winter feeding ranges. Places like the Blackfoot-Clearwater and Spotted Dog game ranges in western Montana remain off-limits until May when public shed hunting can officially resume.
FWP Region 6 spokesman Marc Kloker asked snowmobilers, cross-country skiers and snowshoe travelers to be especially considerate of animals struggling to find food in the tough weather.
“The Bureau of Land Management is especially concerned that mule deer wintering areas, such as the Bitter Creek Wilderness Study Area in northern Valley Co., are targeted for shed hunting with snowmobiles,” Kloker said in an email. “Snowmobiles are not permitted off-road in the Bitter Creek WSA, and folks who are violating this law will be fined.”
Predators like wolves and mountain lions, on the contrary, take advantage of the winter snows.
“Because they’re a little lighter, with their weight displaced more lightly across their feet, they don’t sink in the snow as bad,” Thompson said. “They like snowmobile trails, roads — any network where a lion or wolf can run along the road. They ambush prey on short distances across that crust of snow. This is the time of year and the kind of conditions that really favors predator over prey.”