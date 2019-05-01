Looking to combine an outdoor adventure with some public service and local expertise? Glacier National Park has several citizen-science opportunities to consider this year.
National Park Service biologists will provide training seminars on common loons in West Glacier on May 7, May 14, June 27 and July 9 and in St. Mary on May 29; high-country mammals in West Glacier on June 4, June 15, July 16 and July 29 and in St. Mary on June 26; huckleberry phenology in West Glacier on June 6; Canada lynx camera trap management in West Glacier Aug. 1; and raptor migration in West Glacier on Aug. 27.
Once trained, participants can arrange their own excursions to collect data. Contact the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center at Glac_Citizen_Science@nps.gov or 406-888-7986 to sign up for training or for more information.
In addition, Glacier has several special events this summer for citizen scientists to join. A noxious weed seminar and pulling session takes place July 18. An alpine bird species bioblitz, where participants fan out across a wide expanse of the park and record details on 12 of Glacier’s distinctive bird species, takes place on July 19. The Fall Fungus bioblitz mushroom foray is set for Oct. 12-13. And a Wildlife Crossings Map-a-Thon will occur on multiple dates this summer to document use of crossing structures along Highway 2 between East Glacier and West Glacier.
Participation in all these activities is free to the public. Data collected will help park biologists and managers track and study important species of concern and monitor landscape conditions.