A family ranch in the middle of the Rocky Mountain Front’s prime grizzly bear habitat has signed up for a conservation easement to help keep the bears safe.
Missoula-based Vital Ground Foundation and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services teamed up with landowner Mary Sexton to preserve the 650-acre Glen Willow Ranch on March 11. The property three miles north of Choteau has both working cattle operations and wildlife habitat along Spring Creek.
“It’s a small ranch that was my grandfather’s that I’ve been fortunate enough to get back into the family,” Sexton said of the agreement. “To find partners like Vital Ground and NRCS who understand that working lands are also good habitat is very important.”
Funding from the federal Agricultural Land Easement program will help keep the land in agricultural use instead of more intensive commercial or residential development, according to Vital Ground Director Ryan Lutey. The federal government provided 50 percent of the easement cost, with Sexton and Vital Ground each contributing 25 percent.
Glen Willow has seen increased grizzly traffic in recent years, especially during spring green-up. Lutey said Sexton and her family have avoided encounters by minimizing attractants like loose livestock feed or garbage, making noise and carrying bear spray on parts of the ranch where bears may be present.
“Vital Ground has a long history of protecting working forest lands, but Mary’s conservation easement provided an excellent initiation into the attention and patience it takes to maintain more diverse ag operations in grizzly bear country,” Lutey said in an email. “Over the past few years, we have been striving to complement habitat conservation with support of community-based programs to prevent conflicts between bears and people. This project provided a great model where both of those prongs come together on the land.”