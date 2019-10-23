SEELEY LAKE — The trek into Morrell Falls required more leaping and hurdling than old fashioned hiking earlier this month.
The popular trail is just 5.4 miles round trip and has only a wee climb, but it looked like fall's recent storms pushed over a bunch of trees, possibly ones weakened from the 2017 Rice Ridge fire. All told, an estimated 120 downed trees blocked our path.
They weren't in the way for long (more on that in a bit), but a couple of weekends ago getting to the destination meant the pup had to practice his gazelle emulation skills. It meant the people had to hope the falls would be spectacular enough to at least placate if not dazzle out-of-state friends.
The pup leaped, and the people ogled. The falls were mightier than you might think they'd be in autumn, and it was cold enough that ice crystals had formed white caps on some of the rock outcroppings. The water feature isn't named for the morel mushroom, but if you squint the pattern in the rocky backdrop to the falls might resemble the mushroom's mosaic exterior.
We learned a couple of lessons from this particular excursion.
First, even though it's not a long like it's still a good idea to bring snacks — or even a picnic. Once we reached the falls a lot of the people gazing at the cascade did so while munching on potato chips or other treats, and alas, we hadn't packed food at all. We'd left the items we purchased in the car. It was parked at the convenience store near the Clearwater Junction steer. (A Montanan in the know tells me it's probably called the "Clearwater Cow," but he said it's actually a fiberglass sculpture in the shape of a steer.)
Another lesson learned is Lolo National Forest crews can sure do some quick work. Kate Jerman, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Forest Service's Lolo office, said in an email the trail initially had been cleared in May and June.
"The crews clear it as soon as the snow is off because it is lower elevation, a National Recreation Trail, and very popular with the public," Jerman said. "Generally, due to capacity, our crews only clear each trail once a season, unless there is a new blowdown event."
She said they usually hear more about stock trails that have blowdown because it makes them impassable for animals, whereas hikers can scramble over and around. As soon as they heard about the trees that had tumbled across the Morrell Trail, though, the crews went to work.
"We sent two folks up the trail yesterday, (and) they estimated about 120 downed trees due to recent storms," Jerman wrote in an email last Thursday. "They cut out most of it but will be back in (Friday) to finish the clearing."
Jerman also offered the following cautionary note as the seasons change.
"Morrell Creek Road #4353 becomes a snowmobile trail from Dec. 1 to March 31, so you cannot drive a wheeled vehicle to the trailhead (snowmobile or ski-in only).
"We've had folks in the past attempt to drive on the groomed snowmobile trail and get stuck. We ask the public to please observe the seasonal travel change, and enjoy travelling to the the trailhead by ski or snowmobile in the winter."
She also advised people to call the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406-677-2233 ahead of time for trail and road conditions.