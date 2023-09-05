Glacier National Park's northwest corner became a hiker/biker playground this week as bridge maintenance work closed several roads to motor vehicle travel.

The Kintla Creek bridge was closed to cars on Monday so crews can replace deteriorated abutment pilings. That will block vehicle traffic at Big Prairie, north of the Polebridge park entrance gate, but hikers and bikers will be allowed to pass through the construction area. The Bowman Creek bridge will also be closed for repairs, blocking vehicle access to the Bowman Lake Valley.

Crews will also be working on the North Fork bridge at the end of Camas Road and the Lee Creek bridge on the park's east side near Chief Mountain through the month of September. Motorists can expect brief delays at both bridges. Throughout the fall, 13 Glacier Park bridges will receive upgrades.

Vehicle entry pass requirements end on Sept. 10, so motorists will not need advance reservations to enter Glacier Park during peak daytime hours. However, construction will resume on the Going-to-the-Sun Road from the south end of Lake McDonald near Apgar Campground to Upper McDonald Creek Road through the fall, requiring delays in both directions. The road will be open for winter recreation this year, after closing for construction during the 2022-23 winter.

Motor vehicle access to Logan Pass may remain open until midnight Oct. 15, weather permitting. Potable water at the pass will be turned off Sept. 11, although the Logan Pass Visitor Center will remain open through Sept. 24.

Shuttle service inside the park will remain in operation until Sept. 17. Visitors planning to use the shuttle should check the Shuttle page for additional details.

The Apgar Visitor Center will be open daily through Oct. 8, and then shift to weekend service through Oct. 22. Restrooms and potable water are available at the visitor plaza year-round.

The St. Mary Visitor Center will stay open through Oct. 8, with potable water no longer available there after Oct. 9.

Frontcountry campgrounds will shift to primitive status at various dates through the fall. They will have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. Visit the park's Campground page for additional camping information and closure dates.

Wilderness camping requires a permit, which can be obtained at Apgar Permit Center (through Oct. 31), St. Mary Visitor Center (through Sept. 28), Many Glacier Ranger Station (through Sept. 28), Two Medicine Ranger Station (through Sept. 30),and Polebridge Ranger Station (through Oct. 12). Wilderness permits will be issued until 30 minutes prior to closing. Walk-in permits are issued up to 24 hours in advance. Check the Wilderness Camping page for more information.