Glacier View Ranger District to open service roads for firewood cutting

The Hungry Horse/Glacier View Ranger District is offering a temporary firewood cutting opportunity in the Emery Creek Drainage. National Forest System Roads 1615 and 301508B will be open until July 22 for access to log decks still remaining after timber harvest.

Please use cation when traveling on these roads as they are narrow and provide only a few turnouts.

Woodcutters must have their permit with them while collecting wood. Please read and follow all terms and conditions written on your permit. These terms include:

Not cutting standing or downed trees with paint or posted signage. Some trees in this area may have been marked with paint and wildlife signs. These trees provide important habitats for many kinds of wildlife.

Clearing the road surface and ditches of treetops and limbs when you are done cutting firewood. Scatter or pile the material off the roadway.

Keeping all vehicles on the roadway.

These areas will be monitored by Forest Service Personnel. To be sure that everyone has a safe woodcutting experience, people visiting the area are asked to spread out, keep lookout for other people and vehicles and keep the road open and passable for others.

Some of the roads have limited space. It is recommended to turn your vehicle around before filling it with wood.

Maps of cutting areas, as well as firewood permits, are available at all local ranger stations and the Flathead National Forest Supervisor's Office in Kalispell. Firewood permits remain free through Dec. 31, 2022.

For office locations, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/flathead.