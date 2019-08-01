Join the Flathead Audubon Society on a cooperative trip with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
The group will go to a site with known bat activity and use electronic equipment to detect the ultrasonic calls of bats flying overhead. Mist nets will be used to capture bats for closer inspection. Wildlife biologists Lewis Young, Lisa Bate and Chris Hammond will demonstrate the equipment, handle bats captured in mist nets and talk about the amazing adaptations bats have for survival. It is an incredible experience to see bats up close and learn about these amazing mammals! Participants will NOT be allowed to touch or handle bats.
Headlamps or flashlights are necessary. Please wear suitable clothing for the weather. The trip is limited to 25 participants. To sign up, contact Kathy Ross, 837-3837 or mtkat67@gmail.com.