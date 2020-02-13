'Good, cold water:' Riparian restoration preserves trout sanctuary

A five-decade resident of Spooner Creek Ranch, Anderson has long sought to protect the land. He’s worked with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to place it under a conservation easement and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to thin hazardous fuels in the nearby woods.

“When the Clark Fork Coalition came to me and asked me if I wanted to do this, I was delighted, because I wanted to find a way to get some help to preserve the stream and the whole drainage.”

In summer 2019 the Clark Fork Coalition, Geum Environmental Consulting and Westslope Forest Management began restoration work. Over six weeks workers removed 1,100 cubic yards of soil — 108 dump truck loads — from the stream channel, giving its banks a more gentle slope and scooping out oxbows where it will be able to flood.

The work “cut into my hay field, but I don’t care, because now I don’t have erosion,” Anderson said.

In addition to being sloped, the banks were reinforced with a mesh of old Christmas trees and planted willows to direct the stream’s energy down, rather than out, so the water can gouge out more fish habitat.