'Good, cold water:' Riparian restoration preserves trout sanctuary

A creek runs through Denny Anderson’s ranch.
Until last year Miller Creek was “a straight shot” through the 220-acre property, Spooner Creek Ranch. He suspects past logging and ranching in the drainage south of Missoula had “incised’ the creek, speeding erosion and deepening its channel. By last year the fast-moving current was eating away at the edge of his hay field and had hauled sediment downstream toward the Bitterroot River and its resident trout.
Thanks to a six-figure restoration project led by the Clark Fork Coalition this past summer the creek now winds through sculpted banks and newly planted willow trees. The coalition's staff and local scientists say that projects like these will help gird the area’s watersheds for warmer temperatures in decades ahead.
“We’re really just trying to build resiliency into the creek,” explained Jed Whiteley, the Clark Fork Coalition’s project manager and monitoring coordinator, while driving along the creek.
Climate change has arrived in Western Montana, and as temperatures rise and snowpacks shrink, local waters are taking more heat. A 2017 Forest Service study found that western streams warmed at a rate of .178 degrees Celsius per decade from 1976 to 2015.
As that trend continues, Whiteley said it’s “creating challenges for the native fish, in that cutthroat (trout) can't take as high temperatures as a rainbow trout or especially brown trout... You can look at data in the Bitterroot and see the march of brown trout upstream year after after year.”
And that, Whiteley continued, has affected the calculus of the Clark Fork Coalition’s watershed protection and restoration efforts.
“It influences our prioritization of restoration projects and where we work,” he said. “Unfortunately there's some areas, at least for native fish, where ... they're a write-off. They're already either gone or will be in 30 years.”
But cutthroat and bull trout still have a chance in some of the Bitterroot River’s higher, cooler tributaries — including upper Miller Creek.
“There is good, cold water up here year-round," Whitely said. "It’s a place that 30 years from now there still should be cutthroat trout here.”
But the stream has had its difficulties.
“The big problem at my place was streambanks caving in,” remembered Anderson’s neighbor, Rellen Stewart.
At a spot on his land, Anderson said that “this bank was terrible. It was like a vertical drop.”
A five-decade resident of Spooner Creek Ranch, Anderson has long sought to protect the land. He’s worked with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to place it under a conservation easement and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to thin hazardous fuels in the nearby woods.
“When the Clark Fork Coalition came to me and asked me if I wanted to do this, I was delighted, because I wanted to find a way to get some help to preserve the stream and the whole drainage.”
In summer 2019 the Clark Fork Coalition, Geum Environmental Consulting and Westslope Forest Management began restoration work. Over six weeks workers removed 1,100 cubic yards of soil — 108 dump truck loads — from the stream channel, giving its banks a more gentle slope and scooping out oxbows where it will be able to flood.
The work “cut into my hay field, but I don’t care, because now I don’t have erosion,” Anderson said.
In addition to being sloped, the banks were reinforced with a mesh of old Christmas trees and planted willows to direct the stream’s energy down, rather than out, so the water can gouge out more fish habitat.
They also added wetlands, laid logs across the river to re-create the blockages that beavers would make, and planted thousands of trees and shrubs along the corridor. They’re young and snow-sheathed now, but Anderson predicted that “a couple years from now this is going to look like a jungle out here.”
These changes, the coalition hopes, will make this stretch of Miller Creek a cool, shaded refuge for Montana’s native trout — soon, Anderson expects. “This is an area that was largely vacant of trout that in two years, I would guess, will have 20 or 30.”
Projects like the one on Miller Creek can indeed make things better for fish, said Ben Colman, an assistant professor of aquatic ecology at the University of Montana.
“Having that habitat available, especially if there already are those organisms in the system, it can only help,” he said. There may be an initial period of recovery, but “as vegetation regrows and it gets re-established it can be surprisingly fast and it can achieve a lot of the goals.”
The work is not cheap. The project along a single mile of Miller Creek cost $160,000, paid for by several state, federal and nonprofit sources. But in the eyes of the creek’s neighbors that’s money well spent.
“I’ve lived here so long,” Anderson said, and now he and his wife Becky “want to leave it in better condition than it was in, and we will.”