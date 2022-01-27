Grizzly Orienteering hosting two classes

Grizzly Orienteering is holding two orienteering events. Orienteering is the sport of navigating through terrain with a map and a compass, and ski orienteering takes place on Nordic ski trails.

A night of orienteering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Ranch Club, 8501 Ranch Club Road. Ski orienteering will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Lubrecht Experimental Forest.

Beginner instruction will be provided, as will all orienteering-specific equipment. Bring your own ski equipment for the ski orienteering. The events are free for first timers. It is open to all ages and experience levels. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required and is available through grizzlyorienteering.org/.