The Montana Shooting Sports Association will offer a course titled "Gun Safety for Personal Protection and Concealed Weapon Permits" in Missoula on Sunday, April 7.
Taught by Gary Marbut, the class will focus on safe handling, storage and use of handguns suitable for personal protection; selecting a personal firearm; issues of personal protection; allowable use of lethal force; concealed weapon permits; kids and gun safety; and shooting skills. There will be both classroom and shooting range sessions.
Graduates will receive a credential qualifying them to apply for concealed weapon permits under Montana law.
The class will begin at 9 a.m. and finish about 4 p.m. Class size is limited to the first 20 people, and preregistration and pre-class study are required. Tuition is $100 per student. Students should be age 16 or older.
For more information or to register, call 549-1252 or email gary@marbut.com.