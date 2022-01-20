Hard look back: Author Doug Peacock asks 'Was It Worth It?' in new book

Finding the words “Was it worth it?” etched on a desert rock forces an odd perspective on effort.

Doug Peacock, who’s spent a life pursuing wild, odd and frequently dangerous goals, came across that phrase twice while rambling around the mountains of Arizona. In his latest book, the advocate for grizzly bears and threatened landscapes uses it to sum up his experience. Subtitled “A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home,” the volume compiles adventures his questing ambition has opened for him, from memorials to mentors to encounters with desert jaguars and island tortoises.

While best known for books and films advocating for grizzly bear preservation, Peacock has also defended protection of wild places and ways of life. With new efforts by the governors of Montana and Wyoming to delist the grizzly and open trophy hunting seasons, he has reason to wonder about his progress.

"I've questioned whether I've been shouting into the wind," Peacock said in an interview. "I've rolled this boulder up this mountain for so long, hammered at this rock for so long, I might ask, 'Was it worth it?'''

But his answer also comes from the grizzlies he's fought for.

"I've chosen to champion grizzlies and wild habitat because it's the same habitat that humans need," Peacock said. "Grizzly bears' and humans' fate have always been mingled. Once a species loses its habitat, it goes extinct. And that habitat, where grizzlies live and where humans live, is exactly the same habitat."

"Was It Worth It?" explores not just the country currently occupied by grizzlies, but that of arctic whales, tropical fish, Siberian tigers and desert sheep. Along the way, readers meet the wide circle of friends who’ve influenced Peacock’s writings, including authors Ed Abby, Terry Tempest Williams, Rick Bass, Jim Crumley and David Quammen. He joins trips into the Siberian tiger lands with journalists Tom Brokaw and Rick Ridgeway and polar bear country with Yvon Chouinard.

Publishers Weekly gave “Was It Worth It” a starred review, noting, “This passionate work is a welcome and worthy addition to the growing canon of environmental literature.” It particularly liked Peacock’s “madcap yet reverential takes on nature,” using an encounter with a huge snake as an example.

In the chapter “Headwaters,” Peacock recounted floating solo 16 days along Missouri River tributaries while waiting out some unpleasantness involving the FBI. While eddied against a 4-foot-high riverbank, he poked his head over the grass and came “face-to-face with a huge hissing snake.”

“I figured to take the prairie rattlesnake bite right on the nose,” Peacock writes. “It would leave an ugly scar; my nose might have to be amputated. The big snake’s tail vibrated rapidly in the leaves. But the sound was not a rattle because this snake didn’t have rattles: it was a bull snake. I started to breathe again. I lay on the bank and looked up through the summer-green hawthorn and cottonwood to the blue sky beyond. The sweet babble of river laughed at me.

“The close encounter with the nonpoisonous snake brought me a heightened awareness of the beauty all around me. It was good to have dangerous wild neighbors. Living among grizzly bears had made a similar impression on me. Sharing the habitat with animals that sometimes kill or eat humans was the most direct route I knew toward a non-anthropocentric cosmology. How the hell could anyone believe humans were the center of the world when facing poisonous reptiles, grizzlies, tigers, lions, jaguars, or polar bears on equal terms and neutral turf.

“It would also be useful to retain one’s humility during more or less normal daily situations, I thought, conditions only slightly less banal than run-ins with rent-a-cops in shopping malls or a domestic spat. Something to keep in mind the next time I ran into a snake.”

Peacock started his writing career with stories about confronting the trauma of his military service in Vietnam as an Army Green Beret medic by seeking out grizzly bears in Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. “Grizzly Years: In Search of The American Wilderness” and “Walking It Off: A Veteran’s Chronicle of War and Wilderness” established him as a voice for conservation in the 1990s.

Yet for all his time in the jungles, woods and tundra, Peacock repeatedly downplays his experience and qualifications. On a trip north of the Arctic Circle as the designated “polar bear guy,” he admits to knowing next to nothing about the species. He also knows little about sea kayaking, despite inviting North Face founder and kayaking enthusiast Doug Tompkins on the trip. After displaying less-than-adequate boating technique on a rainy day, he does manage to get a good campfire going: “I am trying to show my new friend that I am worth something after he’s discovered that I don’t know s---- about kayaking.”

In other stories, Peacock recounts his equally limited skill at bonefishing off Belize, bird-watching in the Galapagos and following rules. He lets his anti-authoritarian streak push him into novel solutions. On the Arctic trip, he rejects Canadian law requiring travelers in polar bear country to carry large caliber firearms. Instead, he brings a pike with a forged iron spearhead.

“The usual advice, which is law in most quarters, is to carry a big-bore firearm for bear,” he writes. “I disagree. I was recruited for this trip because of my expertise with wild bears and I had experienced dozens of close calls with grizzlies, too many to buy into this fatuity about guns. None of these bears had touched me. Furthermore, I consider it unethical for us to voluntarily invade the last homeland of wild polar bears and then kill them if events do not unfold to our advantage. At the same time, I hate being defenseless.

“The argument about guns and bears lies perilously close to the cherished and near-religious beliefs concerning the roots of dominion and masculinity in America. When is it OK to take another life in defense of your own life, your family, or your property? When do you know that others are true threats? Does this include killing a thief stealing your hubcaps? Or just in defense of life? Or when we feel we’re being threatened?

“Today, humans in the so-called civilized world tend to fear all that is unknown, which increasingly encompasses much of the natural world, including animals like bears. There are two basic camps: Either you believe that human life has more intrinsic value than the bear’s life or you do not. If you think it’s OK to kill any bear you think might possibly be a threat or danger, the discussion is over.”

Such debates sort of pop into otherwise detailed rambling about the sights, smells and sensations of floating down rivers, wandering through forests or otherwise getting enmeshed in nature. The rough-and-tumble gets leavened with regular literary touchstones. For example, a trip to Siberia to explore ancient forests and tiger habitat starts with recollections of a rare book by Russian geographer V.K. Arseniev called “Dersu the Trapper,” which explored tiger lore at the turn of the 20th century.

“On the coarse upper beach of the bay we find the tracks of the young female tiger that had walked south the morning before. (Tom) Brokaw and I find the much larger tracks of a male tiger that passed that way a week or so ago. I feel a tingling up my spine as I remember that Dersu and Arseniev walked this beach. An ancient connection draws me closer to Dersu’s world; inspiration from literature can propel actual adventure trips halfway around the world.”

That trip was the first time Peacock had been back to Asia since his Vietnam service. In the book, he noted that he felt impelled to visit before he lost the ability to get there. But as he expanded his travels, he also saw the need to alert others to impending change.

"Every place I've been, I've noticed the effects of climate change," Peacock said. "Climate change is such a threat, I don't think anybody's left off the endangered species list anymore. And there's so much beauty in the world. That's reason enough to fight to the end of your life."

