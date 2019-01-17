Join Five Valleys Land Trust and the Missoula County Weed District for an evening landowner seminar featuring discussions on the identification and biology of invasive annual grasses and the unique management challenges they present. Learn about on-going restoration efforts with experimental treatments to control invasive annual grasses and improve degraded rangeland. Become familiar with management options for controlling the soil seed bank that can potentially help to re-establish perennial grasses, forbs and shrubs.
The Healthy Acres Seminar will be held in the Montana Natural History Center’s classroom, 120 Hickory St., Thursday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. Registration required by calling Steffany at 258-4211; a light dinner will be provided.