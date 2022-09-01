Holbrook Overlook trailhead ribbon cutting, Sept. 8

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of Holbrook Overlook near Whitefish on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting, drinks, a scavenger hunt and activities for children.

The new Holbrook Overlook trailhead provides stunning views of the Flathead Valley from the overlook picnic area and 3.8 miles of multi-use trails. A partnership between Flathead National Forest, Whitefish Legacy Partners, and the city of Whitefish, this newest section of the Whitefish Trail and Tally Lake Ranger District trails will expand front country public access and reconnect the community with the historic USFS Holbrook Overlook.

Construction of the new trailhead, overlook and trails was made possible by the public-private partnership between the USFS and Whitefish Trail, and is the first phase of recreation development under the USFS Taylor-Hellroaring Project. The roughly $400,000 construction project has leveraged federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, State of Montana funding from the Recreational Trails Grant Program, and private sources including grants from the National Forest Foundation and Athletic Brewing Co., and individual donations from the Great Fish Community Challenge and major donors.

Holbrook Overlook is located at 2930 Big Mountain Road in Whitefish, just up the road from the Whitefish Trail Big Mountain Trailhead.