A meeting to discuss wolf numbers will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Hamilton High School's Performing Arts Center, 327 Fairgrounds Road.
The meeting is one of a series organized by Glenn Schenavar, a hunter from Thompson Falls, who has said he is seeking to find common ground over the state's wolf management policies.
“This is an emotional issue, and (sportsmen and women) are just frustrated,” Schenavar told the Flathead Beacon in January. “We want to work with (Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks) and we want a civil discourse. At our last meeting, we had 250 people gather in tiny Trout Creek, Montana. And we had a few people yell and scream and walk out. But we do want to emphasize civil discourse.”
Ted B. Lyon, author of "The Real Wolf," has been invited to give the keynote address. Organizers also have invited the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, representatives from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Justin Webb of the Foundation for Wildlife Management, Paul Rossignol and Dan Helterline from Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife and local legislators.