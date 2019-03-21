The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Indian Reservation announce the availability of hunting, fishing and recreation regulations for the 2019-2020 license season. The new license season began March 1.
All bird hunters, anglers and recreationists are invited to the Tribes’ Division of Fish, Wildlife, Recreation and Conservation office at 406 Sixth Ave. E. in Polson to obtain their license and regulation booklet for the 2019-2020 permit season. Regular business hours are Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Permits are also available at local vendors throughout Western Montana. The Tribe and State will continue implementing the State Automated Licensing System and will offer the new licenses and stamps for sale on the internet at http://app.mt.gov/Als/Index.
Contact Amanda Bourdon, Permit Agent, Stephanie Gillin, Information & Education Program, or Tom McDonald, Division Manager at 406-883-2888 if you have questions regarding the hunting, fishing and recreation regulations for the 2019-2020 season.