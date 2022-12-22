In building a climbing community, 'Hyalite provides'

BOZEMAN — When you tie in to a rope with another human being to climb a vertical frozen waterfall hundreds of feet above a valley floor, the bond that forms between you and them is more than simply sharing an outdoor pursuit together.

The trust of putting your life in their hands, and taking theirs in yours, brings people together in ways that few other social dynamics can, even if very little socializing can occur between the far ends of a climbing rope. Replicate that bond, and the learning that happens through it, across hundreds of people, climbing in pairs and groups, and a community springs up.

This dynamic was in full display at the 26th annual Bozeman Ice Festival, held Dec. 8–11. The event featured climbing in nearby Hyalite Canyon and evening programs at the Emerson Center for the Arts downtown. Included were clinics ranging from first-time ice climbing to advanced techniques, and in-town events like climbing films, gear demos and Q&As with legendary climbers.

With sharpened ice axes and crampons, tied into ropes run through screws placed in ice as they ascend, more climbers are taking up the frozen analog of rock climbing. Hyalite has been at the fore of North American ice climbing since the 1998 first ascent by Alex Lowe and Jim Earl of the route Winter Dance, an overhung fang of ice spearing hundreds of feet downward from a mountaintop. The climb redefined what was possible for frozen waterfalls.

Although the word "climbing" is not in the event's name, the festival is an ice climbing festival – one of the most significant in the nation. But ask any attendee – whether a first-time climber, a tenured guide, a pro or a festival organizer – why they're there, and they probably won't mention ice climbing. In public remarks and dozens of interviews over the four days, everyone answered with one word: community.

"The community here rallies around ice climbing," said Bozeman's Adam Knoff, 47, a longtime professional guide and accomplished ice climber and mountaineer. "It's such a glue to this community because we can all go out and share it together. It's not how hard you climb. It's not how radical you are. It's about how much fun you're having, how much time you're spending out in the mountains with your partners, and enjoying being out in nature and climbing ice."

In opening remarks, Matt Zia told a packed-full theater, "Collectively we are working toward building a vision of a more inclusive, more accessible, more knowledgeable mountain community in southwest Montana and beyond." Zia is a guide and instructor, as well as executive director of the Montana Mountaineering Association, which acquired the festival this fall.

Renowned Canadian guide Barry Blanchard said the festival is "a gathering of community ... a gathering of the tribe. It's bringing together everyone who is really involved in, and touched by, and want to be out climbing."

Blanchard, now 63, pioneered daring first ascents around the globe on fast-and-light “alpine style" climbs.

Joe Josephson, a veteran ice climber who for years directed the festival and wrote the original guide book for climbing Hyalite's frozen waterfalls, also honed in on "tribe."

"One of our secret sauces, other than Hyalite and Bozeman as a community, has been that, like tonight at the table, Pat Callis [84, who pioneered Hyalite ice climbing] is sitting with people who are maybe just here for the first time," Josephson said. "All the other athletes, sponsors, we’re all in the same room hanging out together as a community, as a tribe, if you will — that gets used a lot in different circles — and it’s not like people come to a presentation and they see these famous climbers, and then they leave and they never get to talk with them. Like, Barry [Blanchard] and Mark [Twight] were out in the lobby for hours after talking to people."

Or, as Bozeman's Conrad Anker, 60, one of the world's most accomplished mountaineers put it: "We're kind of an eccentric lot, so this is our chance to get together."

And, he added, climbing is a fundamentally healthy, enriching way for humans to connect.

"The manner in which humans communicate through climbing, which is sort of trust and communication and dealing with gravity the way it is, is really fundamentally a good way for humans to communicate," he said. "Whereas football is confrontational and it's aggressive and it's violent, it's hierarchical, climbing's like – you can climb a hard route and a moderate route side-by-side just depending on the size of the handholds. That really works out well. It's a paradigm shift in how we should interact with other humans."

Standing around a fire in Hyalite Canyon one afternoon, 25-year-old Derrick Toffey wore a massive blue parka, warming himself after his second day on the canyon's ice – his first experience with ice climbing. From pros and brand ambassadors "to the novices just like me," he said he was "just excited to learn and be around the community."

"I think everybody's super welcoming and wants to teach you. And if you come with a mindset to learn, you'll do excellent in these communities," said Toffey, who traveled to the event from Ventura, California. "You can ask any question, there's never a stupid question. I think it's just great, and the community's great. Everybody wants to talk – I just met you three hours ago – and just having great conversation. I recommend everybody come, come by yourself, come with a group of friends. Everybody and all walks of life are welcome."

Part of the reason this festival, in particular this canyon, offers an ideal venue for fostering that community is because it holds some of the largest number of high-quality, natural ice routes in an area that is eminently accessible to a small but growing city just minutes away.

"It’s one of the few places in North America – and I’ve climbed at nearly every venue in North America – where a place of that caliber and that concentration, you start and finish in the same parking lot," Josephson said. "And so what it does is it brings this whole community together, and that’s what the ice festival really is a reflection of. The ice festival really is a reflection of Hyalite."

It wasn't always that easy.

The festival traces its roots to two separate gear demos held by now-closed mountaineering shops in Bozeman – Barrel Mountaineering and Northern Lights. Barrel's gear-demo weekend was in early November; Northern Lights' was the weekend after Thanksgiving. Ice used to be reliable in Hyalite in early November, even in mid-October, Josephson said. But "as ice became more and more unreliable that time of year, it was starting to get to the point where it was touch-and-go, whether you could do it."

Back then the road up Hyalite, 13 miles of winding mountain travel, wasn't plowed through winter. Once snow closed the road, Hyalite's climbing season was essentially over, unless you were willing to undertake a very long ski approach and return.

"Early days, it was a lot about the adventure of just getting in there, like that was half the battle, just getting past the road," Josephson said. "We didn’t care what conditions were, because you knew there was going to be something to climb. All you cared about was, was the road open? And the festival had that sort of adventure, wilderness vibe."

Seeking more consistent winter access for the growing sport of ice climbing, the Southwest Montana Climbers Coalition, which Josephson was on the board of, worked with Gallatin County and the Forest Service to eventually provide plowing throughout the winter, all the way to the road's end at the Grotto Falls trailhead, beginning in 2008.

That allowed the festival – by then a single event held by the two shops – to move to its current time in early December. That change also allowed for use of the Emerson between other weekends when it was booked with holiday events. The new, more wintry setting and the much larger downtown venue were transformative, Josephson said, noting that the growing event eventually became a standalone entity.

"And so we got this sweet spot of being late enough in the season where we’re going to have really good ice – and even that’s starting to get a little bit iffy from time to time, but this year’s good – but then also we’re the first major ice climbing event of the season, so the sponsors like that," he said. "And so we are able to grow."

The ice is usually good these days, he said. But not always. Last year, participants joked that they were attending "dry tooling fest," a reference to the use of ice tools and crampons on bare rock. But there is always ice to climb in Hyalite, one way or another, during the festival. And the community environment, through grounded in ice climbing, has no problem enduring in drier conditions, Josephson said.

"Last year when some of our clinic spots didn’t form, we were able to move people around," he said. "As long as you still provide a safe, encouraging, exciting, fun opportunity like we do every year, for the most part the participants don’t know the difference. And they had a great time, it was just maybe different than what it might have been this year. They still learned a lot, they still learned all those fundamentals. They saw the look in their own eyes and other people’s eyes around them of what an amazing life sport this is. And that’s what you see in all these presentations, is that ice climbing or mixed climbing or whatever, this winter climbing thing has so many looks, permutations, if you will, and they’re all really amazing."

That versatility, he said, to always build community no matter the conditions, is "the beauty of Hyalite." Alongside "community," the uniqueness of Hyalite was another common thread in people's responses about why they attend the festival, or what they liked about it.

"The festival is a function of Hyalite," Josephson said. "You go up there any time of the year – you can do this anywhere in the canyon – [and] the parking lots are packed all winter. And yeah, you might run into a number of people close to the car, but I am consistently surprised, it continues to surprise me, parking lots can be full, but you go out for the day and don’t see anybody. Where are they? They get absorbed in Hyalite, and Hyalite provides."