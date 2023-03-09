Join Five Valleys Audubon Society on March 13 for their annual joint meeting with the Native Plant Society. Jeddidiah Brodie will present his talk, "Plant-animal Interactions in Tropical Rainforests" at 7 p.m.

Tropical rainforests are wild riots of life, known for their incredible diversity of animals and plats and for the strong interactions among these organisms. Brodie will explore how birds, mammals and insects both help and hinder plants through pollination, seed dispersal and herbivory. He will also look at how plant-animal relationships in the forests of tropical Southeast Asia are changing and what we can do to help conserve them.

Brodie is a conservation ecologist and the Craighead Char of Conservation at the University of Montana. He studies vertebrates, seed plants and their interactions.

The meeting will be held in room 110 in the Interdisciplinary Sciences building on the University of Montana campus. Masks are encouraged, but not required. The meeting will also be streamed via zoom at umontana.zoom.us/j/94696635657.