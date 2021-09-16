Jewel Basin hawk watch field trip

Flathead Audubon is offering a field trip to view migrating raptors on, Sunday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (approximately). Dan Casey will lead the trip to the Jewel Basin Hawk Watch site. The second half of September offers peak numbers and diversity of passing raptors. Expect to see more than 100 hawks of 10 or more species if conditions are right. This trip involves a 2.2 mile hike of moderate difficulty (each way), gaining 1,400 vertical feet from the Jewel Basin parking lot.

Attendees should wear sturdy footwear. Hiking poles are recommended. You should also bring binoculars, water, lunch and clothing layers for changing weather conditions. The trip will be canceled or rescheduled if weather conditions are unsuitable. The trip is limited to 10 participants. Contact Casey at 406-270-5941 to sign up and get more information. Carpooling will be encouraged for vaccinated people. The road to the Jewel Basin is rough and parking is limited. The time of the field trip includes both driving from Bigfork and hiking to the viewing area.