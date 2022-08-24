Lake Co. receives $13 million RAISE grant for Flathead roads

A large federal grant will help Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Lake County officials rebuild several roads.
The $12,941,413 FY22 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant for Lake County will pay to reconstruct and pave Dublin Gulch, North Reservoir and Lower Moiese Valley roads.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council Chairman Tom McDonald noted the area is experiencing increased pressure from growth and development.
“The rapid growth within the Flathead Reservation increases the need for improvements of critical infrastructure,” said McDonald. “With the majority of Lake County being within the Flathead Reservation, we use these roads to travel to school, work, and operate our businesses. Keeping them in operable condition is key to safety and efficiency for our communities. We truly appreciate the work of Senator Jon Tester, and the consideration of the needs we are experiencing in rural parts of Montana. We look forward to continuing to work with Lake County and Sen. Tester to improve local infrastructure.”
People are also reading…
Lake County will use the RAISE Grant to reconstruct and pave Dublin Gulch and North Reservoir Roads in their entirety and approximately 1.3 miles of Lower Moiese Valley Road. Funding for RAISE Grants comes from the FY22 budget.