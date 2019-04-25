{{featured_button_text}}
gardening stockimage
Thinkstock

Join the Missoula County Extension at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon learn the basics of container gardening. We will also be demonstrating what you will need to enter this years “edible wheelbarrow garden competition at the Western Montana Fair.”  Call or email Sandy Perrin at 258-4213, plantclinic@missoulaeduplace.org, to reserve your space. This class is free but space is limited.

