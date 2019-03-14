The Bitterroot Audubon’s March meeting will feature a presentation on Lewis and Clark’s “Trail Between the Rivers”, the 407 mile long, overland part of their journey between the Beaverhead and the Clearwater Rivers that brought them right through the Bitterroot Valley. Ted Hall, local author and Lewis and Clark aficionado has spent many years researching their route and has identified many of their actual campsites and paths, including the “Descent Trail” from what’s now called Lost Trail Pass down to the Sula area. Hall will share his extensive knowledge of Lewis and Clark’s journey through the Bitterroot Valley and help us appreciate the wealth of history in our own backyard.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Bitterroot National Forest Headquarters on Hwy 93 at the north edge of Hamilton. Enter the building on the west side. The program is free, and the public is invited. Contact Kay Fulton for additional information, 360-8664.