Renee and Ernie Lundberg, co-chairs of the Blackfoot Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, announce that people interested in participating wetlands conservation can do so while enjoying dinner in Lincoln’s historic Community Hall. Lincoln’s 20th annual Ducks Unlimited banquet will will held Saturday, April 27. Social hour begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the auction beings at 7 p.m.
Price includes dinner and one year membership. Single $55, couple $75, youth $20.
For tickets and registration, call Linda Daugherty at 406-362-4102